Damson Idris’ L.A. Home Burglarized, Thieves Only Got Away With A Safe But Caused Serious Property Damage

Damson Idris is currently making a movie with Brad Pitt, and thieves used his time away to break into his home looking for a big come-up but actually made off with barely anything.
TMZ exclusively reports thieves broke into the Snowfall star and current boyfriend of Lori Harvey, Damson Idris’ L.A. home “earlier this month” and stole a safe, but actually, the damage they caused was more than what they managed to pilfer from Franklin Saint’s crib.
Per TMZ:
Law enforcement tells TMZ … the alleged thieves broke into Damson’s L.A.-area house July 3, smashing a glass door to get inside.
We’re told they eventually left with Damson’s small safe, but the joke’s on them — because our sources say it only held about $500 worth of stuff … though it’s not totally clear what was inside.
What’s more, we’re told the suspects did more damage breaking in and stealing the safe than what they took home — telling us it’s about a $2K bill to fix what was busted.
LAPD is investigating the incident — we’re told cops will be reviewing the security cameras in the house and will be checking out neighbors’ videos too. So far, no arrests have been made.
Damson Idris Is Currently Abroad Working On A New Film
Formula One racing star Lewis Hamilton serves as a co-producer on the project alongside Plan B Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
Hamilton said about the film, “There are nerves because it is something we’ve been working on for so long. We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about.”
As for the thieves, we hope it was worth it cause the jail time and fines won’t be worth just $500 in valuables they got away with they eventually get caught.
Photo: Getty Images
