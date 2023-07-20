John Amos’ Son Arrested For Allegedly Sending Threats To His Sister, Who Amos Said Lied About ‘Elder Abuse’

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Boooooy, I don’t know what’s going on with veteran actor John Amos and his family, but it certainly doesn’t qualify as Good Times.

Last month, the Coming to America actor’s daughter, Shannon Amos, claimed the 83-year-old had contacted her from a Memphis hospital where he “had fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation,” according to a GoFundMe she launched with a goal of $500,000, which she claimed would go to help cover her father’s medical bills, aftercare and legal fees.

The only problem? Amos told TMZ it was all a lie.

In fact, Amos said no one had abused him and that he hadn’t been “fighting for his life” as the GoFundMe, which has since been taken down, claimed. Amos’ rep, Belinda Foster, confirmed that he was in the hospital, but said it was because his lower body was filling with fluid, causing issues with his heart, which he is currently recovering from.

Anyway, according to TMZ, Amos’ son, K.C. Amos, is currently sitting behind bars after being arrested for allegedly sending his sister (the apparent grifter) alarming and threatening text messages.

From TMZ:

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, John’s son, K.C., was busted last weekend after his sister, Shannon, claimed he sent her a slew of concerning texts, which she says made her fear for her life.

Shannon told West Orange, NJ police her brother texted about his supposed gang affiliations, showing a handgun and a rifle. She claims he also sent her videos of him firing a handgun in an open field, and wrote, “Gonna sleep much better tonight big sis.”

According to Robert Florida, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office … Shannon said K.C. suffers from bipolar disorder, which has led him to believe she hired someone to kill him — and now she’s worried he might retaliate.

It’s unclear if the alleged threats K.C. made to Shannon had anything to do with the allegedly false claims that their father suffered elder abuse (it’s also unclear if the threats even happened since we’d be taking the word of the woman accused of lying by the very man she claimed was abused), but Shannon did mention that her brother no longer has authority to make medical decisions for John and that she sent him a cease and desist letter regarding comments he made about her online.

Speaking of which, according to TMZ, K.C. had been sub-posting on social media for a while, including a post from his TikTok account that said, “Imagine calling the police #Swatting your own brother 24 times over the last 15 years & not one arrest.”

Like I said, I don’t know what’s going on with this family, but it’s no sitcom.