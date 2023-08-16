Lock Him Up!: Donald Trump And 18 Co-Defendants Indicted On RICO Charges For Alleged Georgia Election Interference

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The “big lie” heard around the world (ad nauseam) is continuing to blow up in Donald Trump‘s rust-tinted face. On Monday, Trump was officially indicted under Georgia’s RICO statute by a Fulton County grand jury over the ex-commander-in-chief’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the Peach State.

According to the Associated Press, Trump was indicted along with 18 of his associates, which include ex-NYC mayor and dedicated Trump stooge Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said during a press conference Monday.

Of all the various alleged crimes Trump has been indicted for, this might be the most satisfying. It is a simple fact that Donald Trump responded to losing his bid for reelection by throwing an extended and very public temper tantrum and launching a transparent propaganda campaign to steal an election by falsely claiming it was stolen from him. In July, even Giuliani—Trump’s lead attorney in his dozens of failed bids to overturn the election results—admitted to making false statements in regard to the election in Georgia, including the false accusations he made against Black election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Arshaye “Shaye” Moss.

In fact, two Black Trump supporters—Trevian Kutti, who was a publicist for R Kelly and Kanye West, and Black Voices for Trump executive director Harrison Floyd—are also included in the RICO indictment as both have been accused of showing up at Freeman’s home and attempting to coerce her into confessing to voter fraud that did not exist.

This indictment is a long time coming regardless of whether Trump and his alleged cohorts are convicted or not.

But seriously—lock them up!