A Documentary About Legendary Boxer Tommy ‘Hitman’ Hearns Is In The Works

In the ’80s, boxer Thomas “Hitman” Hearns was a dominant competitor, with a record of 61-5-1. The legendary Detroit-based boxer won titles in five different weight divisions in his almost three-decade career.

Now, at 64, Hearns is known as one of the Four Kings of boxing’s Golden Age of the ’80s, along with Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran and Sugar Ray Leonard. An upcoming documentary takes a look at his life in the boxing world and beyond.

Winter State Entertainment, the same production team behind docs on Pittsburgh Steelers great Mel Blount and New York Yankees pitcher Tommy John will release The Hitman: A Tommy Hearns Story.

The doc will be produced by Thomas Hearns Jr., Hamid and Camille Torabpour for Winter State, Peter Wise and Nick Hagen. Production was completed before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but no release date has been announced.

“We are thrilled to announce The Hitman as our next documentary,” the Torabpours said in a statement. “There’s so much more to Tommy Hearns and his undeniable role in boxing history. Very few have had the privilege to peer into his life outside the ring. This is a story of overcoming adversity and finding greatness.”

Hagler’s record includes 48 KOs, a 71% knockout percentage. The documentary will include interviews with Duran and Leonard, as well as Martin Lawrence and boxer James Toney. (Hagler passed away unexpectedly in 2021 at the age of 66.) It will also reveal new footage of Hearns and Muhammad Ali, who Hearns credits with inspiring his boxing career.

“Many people saw my life in the ring but I have so much more to tell,” Hearns said. “In working with Hamid, Camille, Peter and my son Thomas Jr., these stories can shed light on my life, my experience, and spread knowledge to the next generation for their career and lives.”

Hearns was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012. His 1985 fight with Hagler, which Hagler won in a TKO, is considered a classic of the sport.

While you’re waiting for his doc, you can check out The Kings on Showtime, which covers the careers of the four fighters.