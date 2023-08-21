Subscribe
Hip-Hop 50th Festival Recap: KRS-One, Grandmaster Caz, Peter Gunz, CL Smooth & More

| 08.21.23
The Hip-Hop 50th Block Festival went down in The Bronx, on Sedgwick Avenue where it all started, on Saturday, August 12, and we were on the scene. Iconic MC’s like Mr. Cheeks, Grandmaster Caz, KRS-One, Peter Gunz, Pete Rock & CL Smooth and more, and even NBA point guard Kyrie Irving, checked in to salute the culture.

50 years strong.

Watch the recap above.

