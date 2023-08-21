Hip-Hop 50th Festival Recap: KRS-One, Grandmaster Caz, Peter Gunz, CL Smooth & More

The Hip-Hop 50th Block Festival went down in The Bronx, on Sedgwick Avenue where it all started, on Saturday, August 12, and we were on the scene. Iconic MC’s like Mr. Cheeks, Grandmaster Caz, KRS-One, Peter Gunz, Pete Rock & CL Smooth and more, and even NBA point guard Kyrie Irving, checked in to salute the culture.
50 years strong.
Watch the recap above.
-
Black Footwear Designer D'Wayne Edwards & Chris Dixon Discuss 'A Strong Foundation'
-
Photographer & OG Travel Influencer Elton Anderson Delivers Clutch Tips For Traveling During Allergy Season
-
Former Professional Basketball Player God Shammgod Doesn't Let Pain Slow Down His Game
-
Basketball Legend God Shammgod Inspires His Son and The Next Generation of Players
-
The Blueprint: Jay-Z Becomes The First Rap Billionaire
-
Level Up Family Night with The Nintendo Switch
-
Video Emerges Of Liz Cambage's Fist-Throwing Fight With Nigerian National Basketball Team, Twitter Reacts
-
Lift Every Chair And Swing: Alabama Boat Brawl Goes Viral Thanks To Hilarious Twitter Memes