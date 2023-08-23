Marcus Jordan Clears Up Larsa Pippen Engagement Rumors: “I Think I Responded In A Cheeky Way”

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have pumped the breaks on all the marriage talk.

The two were spotted leaving a restaurant last week and told TMZ they were getting married.

As social media blew up, the couple took to their Separation Anxiety podcast to reveal that they’re not actually getting married just yet.

“First topic is: Marcus is looking for a wedding venue,” he said. “Obviously, we were at dinner the other night, and paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way.”

The couple then clarified the rock Pippen’s been rocking is nothing more than a promise ring.

“We’re not engaged,” Pippen said. “But you did give me a promise ring.”

“I definitely gave you a promise ring,” Jordan said, reassuring the listeners.

While marriage hasn’t been solidified, talk of signing the necessary paperwork has been a priority while Larsa is mulling over locations.

“The only thing we’ve come up with is that we want a destination wedding,” the 49-year-old added.

The joke even reached Marcus’ parents, who texted him about the faux-marriage announcement after clearly not being in on the joke. Marcus said his mother, Juanita Vanoy, sent him “a bunch of eye emojis,” and his dad sent several text messages as well.

Larsa’s family was also shocked by the news of the pending nuptials but were happy for them.

“I had a hundred calls and text messages of people congratulating us,” she said.

The relationship hasn’t gone without its hitches before, especially after Michael Jordan joked about not approving of the new couple.

Larsa was hurt by the comment and aired out her grievances on her podcast.

“I feel like for them, it probably is weird; it probably is weird for your dad. I can’t be mad. I understand,” Larsa said at the time. “[But] Oh my God, I was traumatized. I was like, ‘What are we going to do? People think I lied.’”

See how social media feels about the odd couple below.