STREAMED: Gucci Mane Taps J. Cole For “There I Go,” Burna Boy Drops “I Told Them…” & More

Gucci Mane f. J. Cole — “There I Go”

Guwop and Cole World connect as J. Cole continues his feature run. The Dreamville boss links up with Gucci Mane on his new joint, “There I Go.”

Mike WiLL Made-It and Moneygoformyles handle the production here. Meanwhile, Cole tackles the chorus and mans a verse. “I’m stacking too many chips, could care less about a fit,” he brags. “I’m in some dirty a— kicks watching YouTube / I’m cutting grass in designer like it’s FUBU.”

Meanwhile, Guwop shines a light on the moment. “Gucci Mane and J. Cole, the collaboration / The poked the bear and woke the bear up out of hibernation,” he raps. “These boys exaggerating, do a lot of fabrication / But ain’t no gimmicks in my game, this shit ain’t animation.”

Cole and Mike have been working together. For example, last week, the duo co-produced a song featuring Lil Uzi Vert. As an emcee, Cole’s been dropping collaborations with Bas (“Passport Bros”), Lil Durk (“All My Life”) and j-hope (“on the street”) in recent months.

Cole, Gucci and Mike WiLL also got together for the song’s music video. The black and white clip features performance shots mixed with lyric-inspired vignettes. It’s also full of dollar bills and bikini-clad dancers.

Burna Boy — I Told Them…

Burna Boy is back with another statement. The global superstar recharges with I Told Them… and he brings a stellar lineup along for the musical adventure.

Sprinkling some Shaolin sauce, Wu-Tang Clan icons RZA and GZA join the album with separate features. Elsewhere, 21 Savage, Dave, and J. Cole also lend their vocals for the magazine-inspired LP.

Burna says this album is a message to his doubters. “This is fun,” he tells Apple Music. “It’s fun to tell people something you know is true and they doubt. Then they end up seeing it. There’s no greater feeling.”

But he goes on to reveal that it’s all part of a greater story: “The more I see the world, the more I experience, it makes me understand myself a bit more. It’s been a journey. There’ve been many steps.”

City Girl — “Face Down”

City Girls are back at it. After dropping a couple of joints in recent months, the dynamic duo returns with another one of their signature anthems in “Face Down.”

Yung Miami kicks things off. “I need a car paid for and a new house,” she commands. “Do I look basic? Wife me now / I heard cash rules, let me show you how / Better spend that, baby, ice me out.”

Soon, JT takes over. “I’m in a new coupe, mine go vroom-vroom / B—–s that be hating on me really got no room / I mean literally, no house, no room / I’m a City Girl so he gotta be a tycoon.”

In the past few months, the City Girls dropped “I Need a Hug” and the solo JT cut “No Bars.” They’ve also released the Usher-assisted “Good Love” single leading up to what could be a new album.

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist — Voir Dire

One of the game’s most critically acclaimed emcees links up with a legendary producer for a compelling release. Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist join forces once again and this time, they team up on Voir Dire.

This mysterious project features 11 songs and an appearance from Mike on “Sentry.” The latter track is a single with a video. “I cleaned up most of myself,” Earl raps on the track while Al chops up a soulful instrumental.

Earl gushed about working with Alchemist during an interview with Apple Music last year. “He cares [about the music],” Sweatshirt explains in the video. “He cares a lot. There’s a lot going on. With him and Madlib, this is not just a loop.”

Voir Dire, which reportedly means “Speak Truth,” was revealed as a scavenger hunt for fans and is now only available via Gala Music. “Sentry,” however, is available across streaming platforms and the music video is below.

DJ Muggs — Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley

It’s been a good year for rap legends. After all, Hip-Hop’s first 50 years continue to be celebrated with events and tributes. And this DJ Muggs album feels like an extension of those festivities with an icon-filled roster.

Slick Rick, Ice Cube, B-Real, Scarface, CeeLo Green and Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man and Ghostface Killah are all part of this equation. Revered artists who carry on with that spirit like Roc Marciano, Freddie Gibbs, Boldy James, and Evidence also make appearances.

This highly-anticipated project follows 1997’s Soul Assassins Chapter 1 and 2000’s Soul Assassins II. Death Valley continues that tradition, of course. “You know you cannot escape death, but immortality can be attained,” DJ Muggs says in a statement.

Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley also includes appearances from Estevan Oriol, Mister Cartoon, and the late Spanto.