Ariana Grande Gets Emotional While Keeping It Real About Having ‘A Ton’ Of Cosmetic Surgery In The Past

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Pop singer Ariana Grande‘s aesthetic has been the subject of some controversy over the past few years. She has often been accused of “Blackfishing” and “Asianfishing,” but the “Everyday” singer has never publicly addressed that or anything else regarding work she’s had done to create her look—until now.

In a video Grande recorded for Vogue, the 30-year-old, at the very least, kept it real about her cosmetic surgeries and she wasn’t shy about getting emotional while doing so.

While she applied makeup in the video, Grande explained to viewers that, throughout her career, she wore bigger hair, thicker eyeliner and other beauty-enhancing products “as a disguise or something to hide behind.” But now she has gotten older and she says she doesn’t “love that being the intention behind it anymore.” Now that she’s older and wiser, she prefers to think of her cosmetic transformations “as self-expression and accentuating what is there.”

But as far as cosmetic surgery goes, the “Side to Side” entertainer says she’s been done with it for years now.

I had a ton of lip filler over the years, and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I felt so—too much,” she said. “For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me and now I feel like maybe it’s not.”

“I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines,” she continued. “I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. Aging can be such a beautiful thing.”

Certainly, it needs to be acknowledged that women in the entertainment industry face vastly disproportionate pressure to maintain a youthful and often male-gaze-centric look for as long as they’re in the limelight. It isn’t fair nor is it realistic. Kudos to Ariana Grande for deciding that she’s in control of how she looks and learning to see the beauty in herself and her appearance, whatever that appearance may be.

Respect!