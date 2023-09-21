Rémy Martin Launches Que Viva Rémy Sobremesa Campaign For Hispanic Heritage Month

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

It is currently Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) and Rémy Martin, one of the top brands in the adult beverages space, has launched an exciting new campaign focused on a time-honored tradition. Rémy Martin is currently in the launch phase of Que Viva Rémy Sobremesa, which pays homage to Sobremesa and puts an emphasis on the after-dinner experience.

Partnering with celebrated chefs Carlos Gaytán and Paola Velez, and mixologist Josué Gonzaléz, Rémy Martin is at the center of the Que Viva Rémy Sobremesa by way of delicious cocktails and food pairings. Sobremesa, translated from Spanish to English, means “upon the table” and is a time to relax with friends around the dinner table, enjoying a digestif of sorts, and engaging in spirited conversations.

“Rémy Martin’s passion for excellence, family values and traditions offer a moment for us all to partake in Sobremesa and we are thrilled to be teaming up with a variety of notable personalities to kick off the celebration this Hispanic Heritage Month,” Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President of Luxury Brands at Rémy Cointreau Americas, offers in a statement. “Enjoying classic recipes and sparking conversations around the table is at the heart of Hispanic heritage and Rémy Martin is excited to lead in the festivities of the time-honored tradition.”

Along with the Que Viva Rémy Sobremesa campaign, the fine cognac house will work alongside the Hispanic Restaurant Association (HRA) and HRA Global Ambassador Chef Fernando Stovell as part of Rémy Martin’s continued commitment to advance the knowledge, scope, and reach of gastronomy, most especially with the Hispanic community.

“At the Hispanic Restaurant Association, our vision is focused on fostering education and uplifting the Hispanic community across generations,” John Jaramillo, Co-Founder and CEO of the Hispanic Restaurant Association, added. “As we work to elevate the culinary artistry within the Hispanic community, our partnership with Rémy Martin will play an integral part in extending our mission and vision across the country, allowing us to continue fostering a richer culinary perspective and build lasting bridges within the community.”

As Hispanic Heritage Month rolls on, Rémy Martin is hosting a cocktail and culinary activation in Miami, inviting guests to celebrate together at the Rémy Martin Sobremesa Social Club. The New York event took place Wednesday (September 20).

The event will feature entertainment with the food and dining experience curated by the deft hands of Carlos Gaytán, Paola Velez, and Josué Gonzaléz. Tickets for the Que Viva Rémy Sobremesa VIP table experience can be found by visiting this link. Proceeds from ticket sales will go in support of the HRA.

To learn more about Rémy Martin and Que Viva Rémy Sobremesa, including the cocktail and pairing options, click here.

Photo: Rémy Martin