Common’s Dropping A Wellness Book Next Year To Get Your Mind & Fitness Journey Right

Common‘s been writing bars for decades, but now he’s lending his pen to a different venture.

The Chicago rapper is ready to write his third book entitled, AND THEN WE RISE: A Guide To Loving And Taking Care Of Self.

Common announced the news Wednesday on his Instagram, telling his followers that the book –dropping next year– will delve into the many ways he improves his health in all aspects: spiritual, mental and physical.

“Exciting news, fam!” began the Instagram caption. “I’ve got a new book coming in January 2024 called “AND THEN WE RISE.” 🌟 It’s all about health and wellness, inspired by the tough times we all experienced together a few years ago when everyone was thinking about staying healthy.”

The 51-year-old has long documented his health journey –like healthy recipes and fitness routines– with his followers. The content became so abundant that fans started asking for more advice, so he decided to put it into a book.

He hopes the new book inspires people to become a better version of themselves, which starts with minor changes.

“Remember, small changes can make a big difference. You don’t have to go from zero to a hundred. Find what works for you, fam, and you’ll be a better you,” he writes.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Common’s penned a book, with his first coming back in 2011 when he published his memoir One Day It’ll All Make Sense. The book focused on his relationship with his mother, Dr. Mahalia Ann Hines, who was a former principal in the Chicago Public School system and narrated parts of the book.

Then, in 2019, he dropped his second memoir, entitled Let Love Have The Last Word, which waxes poetic about another important woman in his life, his daughter Omoye, and experiencing love in different facets with his parents and romantic partners.

Ranging in price from $15.99 for the Kindle version to $28.99 for the hardcover, you can preorder the book here.