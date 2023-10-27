BLACK WATCH: (10.27.23) ‘From,’ ‘Scavengers Reign’ & More

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Cassius crew is back with Black Watch, our picks to get you right for the weekend if you plan on settling in on your couch and streaming something entertaining, with Black people in it. Just saying.

Scavengers Reign – HBO Max

Scavengers Reign is based on the 2016 short film Scavengers, which followed the crew of a ship called Demeter. Scavengers Reigns follows several groups of survivors on a foreign planet that certainly doesn’t align with how they think the universe is supposed to work.

The Killer – Netflix

Can you really go wrong when Michael Fassbender is involved? The Killer is based on the French graphic novel series of the same name written by Alexis Nolent a.k.a Matz. Dastardly fades are on deck.

From – MGM+

From is good enough that it will make you subscribe to MGM+—it’s that fire. Starring Harold Perrineau, the series is based around a group of people living in what looks like any sleepy town you might pass through on a road trip, but the rub is you can’t leave. Oh, and there are monsters that come out at night and rip you to shreds if you don’t stay indoors. The series has been renewed for a third season and has big X-Files and Fringe vibes along with a dash of Lost, when it was good, and that’s not hyperbole. Well worth a binge-watch.—Alvin aqua Blanco