Young Thug’s RICO Trial To Start Later This Month As Jury Is Finally Seated

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

It has taken several months for a jury to be selected to serve in the “YSL” RICO case involving Atlanta rapper Young Thug, but on Monday, the “Go Crazy” artist’s attorney confirmed that a Fulton County judge would begin seating the jury Wednesday in order to comply with Georgia’s speedy trial law, and now, after an apparently tense court session between the attorneys and judge, it’s finally happened, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

According to 11 Alive, Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, requested a speedy trial soon after his arrest last year. Since then, all he’s gotten from the court are a handful of bond denials, and questions were raised concerning whether the speedy trial requirement needed to be met by November 8, lest it be determined that Williams’ rights are being denied. This led to Judge Ural Glanville’s ruling on Monday that the jury seating process would be moved up from later this month to immediately.

From 11 Alive: