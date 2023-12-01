STREAMED: Beyoncé Drops New Song “My House” To Celebrate The “Renaissance” Concert Film, Tyla Drops Self-Titled EP, & More

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé — “My House”

Here we go! Beyoncé is celebrating the release of her Renaissance concert film with a brand new single: “My House.”

Queen Bey also co-wrote and co-produced this new joint with frequent collaborator The-Dream. It’s a confident anthem that shines like the signature silver fans wore to her shows. “Who they came to see? Me!” she exclaims. “Who rep it like me? / Don’t make me get up out my seat / Don’t make me come up off of this beat.”

As the production builds and shifts, Beyoncé continues to carry the track with impassioned words. “I’ll always love you but I’ll never expect you to love me when you don’t love yourself,” she says. “Let’s heal the world one beautiful action at a time. This is real love.”

Moviegoers are flocking to Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in the same way concert ticket buyers rushed to her shows. In fact, Variety reports that the highly-anticipated documentary could bring in approximately $20 million in its opening weekend. In honor of this achievement, Bey opens the doors to “My House” below.

Tyla — TYLA

The talented singer and dancer Tyla has taken the world by storm with her catchy and wavy single, “Water.” After dropping the track’s Travis Scott-assisted remix, the South African star unveils a new 5-song EP titled TYLA.

Of course, the original “Water” and its La Flame remix appear on this project. But elsewhere, fans can also listen to newly-released songs like “Truth or Dare,” “Butterflies,” and “On and On.”

Tyla, who has soared to popularity in a major way of late, shared a message for fans with this release. “Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt,” she wrote. “African music is going global and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture.”

It’s been a long road leading up to this newly-minted success, she added. “I’ve been working on my sound for 2 years now and I’m so ready for the world to hear it,” she explained. “I cannot wait for the world to experience an African Popstar.”

AZ — Truth Be Told

In the realism of life in actuality, AZ continues to describe his life with a new LP. This time around, The Visualiza delivers an 11-song album with a single producer, Buckwild, behind the boards. The album also includes other hip-hop titans.

The dexterous Pharoahe Monch joins AZ on “Go Time” while Fat Joe appears on the “How We Get It” single. Meanwhile, Mumu Fresh’s soothing vocals also pop up on “Amazing.”

AZ goes down memory lane throughout this new LP. He celebrates his peers on “One of the Greatest,” for excample. “When Big dropped, it was like he formed an alignment,” he raps. “Wu was winning and Nas hit like a comet.” He also celebrates his own achievements. “Brooklyn’s best ’til I’m put to rest,” he raps. “I’m one of the greats / Solid and good hearted, a hundred, I’m straight.”

The Visualiza recently spoke about why he only used one producer here. “Buckwild did the whole album,” he told the BagFuel podcast. “For Guru, [DJ Premier] would do the whole album and for Death Row, [Dr. Dre] would do the whole album. So it’s been done but when you do something with a producer, it makes it less complicated,” he explained.

Atmosphere — Talk Talk EP

Atmosphere is back with its second release of the year. The independent hip-hop juggernauts dropped So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously earlier this year. Now, just a few months later, they’re back with a response to that in the form of their Talk Talk EP.

Slug, the group’s lead vocalist, brings some friends along for this project. Kool Keith, Buck 65, and Bat Flower appear as guests while Sluggo showcases poetic flare, per usual. Meanwhile, Kraftwerk and Egyptian Lover seemed to inspire the group’s production, led by Ant.

Slug also found inspiration in his own work. In fact, he says the song “Talk Talk” from their last project inspired this EP. “All of the lyrics on this EP are a response to the lyrics on So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously,” he told fans on social media. “All of it will self-destruct, very eventually.”

Listen to Talk Talk below.