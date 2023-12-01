Subscribe
BLACK WATCH: (12.1.23) ‘Black Cake,’ ‘Found’ & More

Published on December 1, 2023

Found

Source: Matt Miller / NBC / Found

The Cassius crew returns with more Black Watch, our picks to get your TV binging schedule right for the weekend. All you need is the appropriate streaming service, or at least a trial subscription, to get down.

This weekend we’ll be tracking the twists and turns of a Caribbean family, a womon focused on finding missing children and take it back almost a decade to the shenanigans of woke brothers Riley and Huey Freeman.

Black Cake – Hulu

Hulu's Black Cake

Source: Hulu / hulu

Named after the Caribbean rum-soaked dessert, Black Cake follows three siblings who reunite after their mother’s death. But instead of a typical reading of the will, they listen to several recordings she left them, which detail her authentic yet dark life they never knew.

It’s based on Charmaine Wilkerson’s New York Times best-selling novel, and you can peep the eight-episode journey on Hulu.—Bruce Goodwin 

Found – NBC

Found

Source: Matt Miller / NBC / Found

Found on NBC follows Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton), a kidnapping survivor and recovery specialist who leads a crisis management team that searches for missing people. Unbeknownst to her squad, Mosely keeps a secret hidden in her basement.

The drama has been a surprise hit for the network and renewed for a second season.—Bernard Beanz Smalls

The Boondocks – Max

The Boondocks press photo

Source: Warner Bros. / Max

Believe it or not, it’s been over nine years since we’ve seen a new episode of The Boondocks. Adam McGruder’s woke cartoon with the anime vibes was brilliant in the way it put a lens to the audacity of urban culture. It’s amazing how some episodes, like Usher stealing your girl or R. Kelly getting slandered, still resonate to this day. You can catch up, reminisce or see what the fuss was all about on Max.—Alvin aqua Blanco

