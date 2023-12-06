Kevin Hart Hopping Into His Sports Commentator Bag With New ‘NBA Unplugged’ Show For In-Season Tourney

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Hart is already a bonafide superstar in the entertainment world, but now he’s coming for the sports world. No, he’s not planning to compete after injuring an abdominal muscle trying to win a footrace with a former NFL player. He’s hosting what is being described as a ManningCast-type show during the NBA’s in-season tournament.

It’s called NBA Unplugged, and to add to the ManningCast comparisons, it’s being produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, along with Hart’s own Hartbeat Productions.

Related Stories Kevin Hart Honored with Mark Twain Prize That Honors Lifetime Achievement In Comedy

Hart will host the initial show on Dec. 9 alongside the Plastic Cup Boyz. But that’s not the end of his NBA commentary. He will also host seven more episodes during major NBA matchups through the rest of the regular season.

Hart is expected to be joined by sports and entertainment celebrities again, like the ManningCast, which features Peyton and brother Eli joined by NFL players and other luminaries during Monday Night Football games.

Their next guest for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game in Duval County on Monday, Dec. 11 will be Up and Adams host Kay Adams, best known for her six years hosting Good Morning Football.

But this isn’t Hart’s first time doing sports commentary. In the 2020 Olympics (which happened in 2021 due to COVID), Hart and Snoop Dogg hosted an Olympic commentary show, Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, that was notable for their hilarious takes on the competition and tongue-in-cheek profiles on obscure Olympic sports.

Unplugged with Kevin Hart airs on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN during the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game. The traditional broadcast will air simultaneously on ABC.