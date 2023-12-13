Beyond Ballin’: New York Giant Kayvon Thibodeaux Talks Jream Foundation, Owning A Cricket Team & Life After Football

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

New York Giant Kayvon Thibodeaux may only be in his second year in the NFL, but he’s already got his sights keenly set on his future.

A South Los Angeles native, Thibodeaux was a touted prospect out of High School, having earned USA Today’s High School Football Defensive Player of the Year. After that 18-sack season, he took his talents to Oregon, where he continued to put on a master class of football defense, racking up accolades like Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and 2021 College Football All-America Team, setting school regards.

He’d forgo his senior year of college –but still made sure to complete all college classes to graduate early– and join the Giants after being selected as the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, and he’s been branding himself ever since. Whether it’s his adept knowledge of chess or his innate competitiveness that drives professional athletes, Thibodeaux is leaving no stone unturned in the business world.

Using football as an anchor, he’s got his hands in team ownership and a thriving foundation as he continues to find his purpose.

On the latest edition of Beyond Ballin‘, where we talk to athletes about their off-the-field endeavors, we chopped it up with Thibodeaux on everything he’s got going on outside of football and plans once he hangs up his cleats; which for Big Blue fans is hopefully a very very long time from now.

CassiusLife: Tell us about your Jream Foundation. What’s the inspiration behind your charity, and why was it important for you to launch it?

Kayvon Thibodeaux: I started the foundation when I was in college because I knew I wanted to give kids the opportunities I did and didn’t have growing up, including access to resources and mentorship. Even though the foundation was launched in LA prior to me getting drafted… I knew its purpose was greater and the impact I hope to make through the foundation doesn’t just stop in LA. So, it was a no-brainer to expand to the NY/NJ area where I now call home and expand the reach of our programs, giving even more kids the tools to be successful.

Is there a reason you spelled dream with a J?

J.R.E.A.M. is actually an acronym that stands for Journey to Readiness and Enrichment through Academic Mentorship. Education is really important to me and our team of mentors from all different sectors because we truly believe that a key way to put kids in positions to be successful is by sharing knowledge.

What’s the ultimate goal of the foundation, and where do you see it 10 years from now?

The foundation is dedicated to youth development programs and initiatives that provide innovative learning opportunities, resources and life skills that will help them succeed in life. We just want kids to have a chance to be as prepared as possible for life’s journey in whatever capacity we may be able to provide that mentorship for them. Ten years from now and even one year from now… My vision has and always will be longevity in the impact we can make and continuing to align the foundation with partners who share in that vision of providing opportunities, knowledge and time back to our youth.

Was starting a foundation your first time putting together a company/organization? What’s the biggest/toughest thing you learned while doing so?

When I look at how I got to where I am now, you realize it’s all about how to put the puzzle pieces together. So while it was my first time starting a foundation, I applied the same principles that I had to make it to the NFL, which was putting those pieces together by creating a plan and identifying what needs to be done to execute that plan. The biggest thing I learned not only with starting the foundation but also in my football career was the importance of assembling the right team around me.

When did you realize that football was a platform that gave you the opportunity to get your hands into other businesses and industries?

One of my tattoos says “Chosen One”… and I am a firm believer that God chose me to be a blessing to others through more than just my athletic achievements and abilities. So I think I always knew I wanted to be more than a football player, which is why I seek knowledge in so many different business sectors and started to expand my portfolio early in my career.

How do you balance football with other endeavors? What was it like putting together a trusted team of individuals around you to make sure everything ran smoothly?

I’m still learning how to balance it all to be honest… I like to be very engaged in any opportunities that get presented to my team, but I also understand the importance of my focus on football and the level of dedication it takes to be “great.” It was important to put together a team that understood the challenges and demands of football and business, shared my values, and respected my desire to excel both on and off the field.

What do you see yourself doing after retiring?

For sure traveling… I want to go to Nigeria after learning that is where I’m from and experience living somewhere else for a while. Maybe acting, TV personality, stand-up comedy… there’s a lot of things I want to try that I think I would be good at. I also still want to be involved in my business ventures and dedicate more time to the foundation in whatever capacity they need me to be present for that my schedule didn’t allow for before.

Are there any fellow athletes you look up to and how they’ve reshaped their careers after sports?

I would say Michael Strahan is a great example of someone who I look up to both for his accomplishments on the field and how he grew his career after sports. He has this charisma about him that served him well, and I admire that career trajectory and could see something like that for myself as well.

You’re one of the biggest personalities and bring some charisma to the Giants. How important is it for you to brand yourself?

Making other people laugh and sharing knowledge with others has always brought me joy and gives me that fulfillment. But at the end of the day, I just want to be the best version of Kayvon and give my fans, family, friends or brands that I work with authenticity.

You’re a minority owner of the New York Warriors USA Masters T10 cricket team. How did that come about? Is that just the beginning of your ownership dreams?

Yeah, ownership in the cricket team, that opportunity came from one of my team members Travelle Gaines who presented it to me… We did our own research, and I met with people from the league and it was great. So it made sense to do it, I was happy with the deal and felt like it was the right fit for me so I look forward to its continued growth as well as my growth in the ownership space.

You’ve got your hands in team ownership, previously Crypto, and your foundation. Any business sector you want to, but haven’t aligned yourself with yet?

I definitely want to get more involved in the tech space as it is just rapidly evolving. It’s all about finding the right opportunity and [the] right people as I grow in my ownership journey.

On Instagram your outfits are always fire. Do you see yourself incorporating fashion into your brand more via collabs or your own clothing label?

For sure… the intersection of fashion and sports has evolved so much, and for me personally, I enjoy putting fits together and pushing some of those fashion trends. I do take my time on creating the outfits so they have some type of story or meaning, and it is also just a fun process outside of football. I am definitely interested in incorporating fashion more into my business collaborations because it is organic to who I am and so… it just has to be the right opportunity and make sense for me and my career.