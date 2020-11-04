BEYOND BALLIN’: Russell Westbrook Talks Grooming Tips, Fashion Advice, & The Importance Of Voting

As brands continue to find ways to reach their consumers during these trying times and encouraged them to vote, AXE was ready.

With the help of NBA Super Star Russell Westbrook, AXE is helping spread the word on how important it is to vote, but also some other key points when it comes to staying fresh. The Houston Rocket is not only known for being one of the most dominant, most explosive players on the court, but he’s also pretty confident when he steps off the hardwood. Westbrook is always fresh when it comes to his tunnel outfits and is slowly building up his own brand, dubbed Honor The Gift. While finishing up the NBA’s Bubble season, Westbrook even connected with the NBPA to design shirts to bring awareness to social injustice.

We got a chance to chop it up with Westbrook on his involvement in AXE’s voting initiative, some grooming tips, and more. Check out our interview below.

Cassius Life: What pushed you to get involved in AXE’s initiative to encourage Gen-Z to vote?

Russell Westbrook: It’s all about inspiring and empowering the youth. A voting initiative that helps educate and enhance their voices is a natural connection to the work I do with my foundation, “The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation.”I was excited to continue my partnership with AXE to reach young voters. Our goal is to help educates teens everywhere on the voting process with easy-to-follow, digestible content that creates action.

CL: What are some grooming products you can’t live without?

RW: Because I travel so much a scent that lasts all day is key for me. I like the AXE Apollo Body Spray and am also feeling the AXE Phoenix Antiperspirant. I just spray some on in the mornings and it helps me feel confident all day long whether I’m on or off the court.

CL: What are some key grooming tips for men?

RW: For grooming, it’s definitely washing your face twice a day and after a big training session. You gotta make sure you smell fresh too, so a good deodorant is key. Like I said, I like the AXE Phoenix Deodorant antiperspirant—keeps me dry and smelling fresh throughout the day.

CL: What about some fashion advice?

RW: On the fashion front, it’s important to be true to yourself not to overthink it. I like playing with different patterns and trends. I think style is a representation of your confidence—you can’t be afraid to break the rules.

CL: If you weren’t a basketball player what would you be and why?

RW: I’ve always been passionate about giving back to my community and empowering the youth in any way that I can. I’m fortunate that I have the platform I do to assist in amplifying the work I do off the court through my foundation. It’s important to me to encourage youth to be confident in themselves and be the change they want to see in the world.

CL: What is one fashion brand you’d love to collaborate with and why?

RW: I would love to have my brand, Honor the Gift, do a collab with Jordan. I think we’d be able to create some really cool stuff together.