Diddy’s Hulu Reality Show Canceled Following Sexual Assault Allegations

The fallout from Diddy’s numerous sexual assault allegation lawsuits continues. The Diddy+7 show scheduled to premiere on Hulu will not move forward, per multiple reports. The series was to feature Sean “Diddy” Combs and his children, Quincy, 32, Justin, 29, Christian, 25, Chance, 17, twins D’Lila and Jessie, 16 and baby Love, 1.

Former late-night TV host James Corden was producing through his Fulwell 73 production company. It’s not known if any of the episodes were filmed.

The Hulu show was part of a spate of projects expected around Diddy’s latest album release The Love Album: Off the Grid that was released in September. It featured artists including Jazmine Sullivan, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dollar $ign, and Mary J. Blige and earned Diddy his first Grammy nomination, for Best Urban Contemporary Album, in over two decades.

A trailer for a movie based on the project co-starring African/British model Eva Apio was released on Oct. 30 but nothing more has been announced about the project.

In September, Diddy was awarded the Global Icon Award by MTV, with his three teenage daughters, his son Christian and Blige by his side. He thanked former girlfriend Cassie Ventura for being there for him “during a dark time” in his acceptance speech.

Less than a month later, Cassie Ventura filed, then settled, a civil lawsuit accusing Combs of sexually, physically and psychologically abusing her during their decade together as professional and romantic partners. Since then, more allegations and lawsuits have poured in.

A woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal alleges that Diddy drugged and assaulted her in 1991 and used the incident to exact “revenge porn.” Liza Gardner filed a lawsuit as well saying that the rap mogul and former Guy lead singer Aaron Hall raped her. Still another suit from a Jane Doe says that former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre, Diddy and another man sexually assaulted her and then trafficked her when she was 17.

And that’s not all. In a recent L.A. Times report, another former Bad Boy Entertainment executive, Kirk Burrowes, detailed an incident where he says he saw Combs assault a woman at the label’s offices in 1994.

“He had that propensity for violence way back then,” Burrowes said. In 1992, he was a co-founder of Bad Boy, then its president for five years. He says that Combs forced him to sign away all rights to the company…with a baseball bat. Though Burrowes sued to get his rights back in 2003, the case was dismissed as the statute of limitations had expired.

“It just wasn’t as well known,” Burrowes continued, referencing Combs’ temper. “It’s almost like it was part of his operating manual. He was so traumatizing to women.”

Although he settled with Ventura the day after she filed her lawsuit, Combs’ lawyers say it was not an acknowledgment of any wrongdoing.

In the only public statement he had made since Cassie’s lawsuit was settled, Combs denied the allegations against him via an Instagram post.

“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”