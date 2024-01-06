Jordan Peele Teases Next Movie As ‘Favorite’ Project Yet

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

There is a new Jordan Peele movie on the horizon. But so far, Peele has only talked about his fourth film in cryptic soundbites. That was the case in his recent appearance on Conan O’Brien’s podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. The 44-year-old director, who won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Get Out, provided a brief update on his latest project, which was delayed by the joint WGA/SAG strike.

Peele won acclaim as part of the comedy duo Key and Peele and broke out as a writer/director with 2017’s Get Out. It starred Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams as an interracial couple visiting her parents at their countryside home and became a cultural juggernaut for its expert skewering of white liberals.

He followed up with Us starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke in 2019 and Nope in 2022, starring Keke Palmer and Kaluuya, which recieved mixed reviews but grossed $171M worldwide. Peele didn’t share many details about his next film but did tell O’Brien that he thinks it could turn out to be one of his best.

“I do feel like my next project is clear to me,” he said. “And I’m psyched that I have another film that could be my favorite movie if I make it right.”

Peele said time off during the strike allowed him the chance to do a lot of listening.

What is unlikely is that either of the two projects that he’s slated to make will come out this year. The movies were once on a Universal Pictures release schedule but both have been removed. And Peele shared no further information on his next projects regarding plot, stars or anything else.

Though he did sketch comedy and improv for years before breaking out as a writer/director with Get Out, Peele says that he doesn’t miss performing.

“To be fair and clear, there’s something that’s possible when you have this privilege, as you know, of performing with this enormous team of people who are like, ‘OK I’m on board with your vision,’ then let’s go,” he told O’Brien. “And there’s something that is, it’s not about me anymore, it’s about this thing that we built and we’re building and these things that we’re gonna build.”

He added, “Ultimately, I’m sick of watching myself.”