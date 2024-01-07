Lil Nas X Announces Documentary & New Music Coming This Month

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X’s story will be told through a new documentary covering the life of rap’s first openly gay superstar. Produced by HBO Originals, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero premieres on Max and HBO on Jan. 27.

Born Montero Lamar Hill, the 24-year-old covers his preparation for his first tour the Long Live Montero tour. Per an HBO release, it will provide viewers with behind-the-scenes footage never been shown as he handles fans, fame, his queer identity, and all the things that come with it.

“With unparalleled access, the film follows the genre-breaking artist on a personal journey of self-investigation and discovery as he creates, rehearses, and performs nightly in front of his legions of devoted fans,” the release says.

In 2018, the Atlanta-based musician and content creator went viral with his song “Old Town Road.” He bought the beat that underpins the song for $30 and recorded it with lyrics in a local studio. Given the social media savvy that he’d displayed as an online personality and while running rogue Nicki Minaj fan accounts, Lil Nas X took the song to #1 as an indie artist before signing with Columbia Records.

From then on, his career has continued to ascend with the release of his 2019 EP, 7 and his debut album Montero in 2021. Those projects have netted him two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, five MTV Video Awards and a Billboard chart record for his debut single.

The doc will run in three parts similar to the tour: Rebirth, Transformation, and Becoming. No trailer has been released yet. But Lil Nas X did send fans a few messages on his social media platforms. In one post, he’s teasing new music that he says will be out next Friday, Jan. 12.

In another, he told his 11.5M followers that he was aware of some of their takes on his career.

“I love this constant cycle the world has with me,” he posted. “When I started making music, y’all told me I was just another twitter rapper. Then I made the biggest song of all time. Yall called me a one hit wonder. Then I dropped one of the most streamed albums of the year with 3 top 5 hits. Now y’all saying my new shit not finna do nothing. At some point y’all gotta realize I am god’s favorite.”

He ended the post with 1/12/24 which is the date he says new music is dropping.