Art & Design

Mercedes-Benz Teams With will.i.am To Launch MBUX SOUND DRIVE To Make Your Car Playlist More Immersive

Available later this year.

Published on January 11, 2024

Mercedes-AMG X will.i.am MBUX SOUND DRIVE CES 2024

Source: Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-Benz has tapped will.i.am once again for the MBUX Sound Drive; a new technology that provides drivers an interactive music experience.

The Verge is reporting that the luxury automobile brand is aiming to change the driving experience for its customers. This week they announced the launch of MBUX Sound Drive. The platform includes a set of sensors that are coupled with proprietary software that interprets the driver’s pacing, acceleration, braking, and steering and converts these dynamics into musical expressions. Thus transforming the car into a moving musical instrument.

will.i.am expressed his enthusiasm regarding the project in a formal statement, excited to bring the integral parts of his music making compalities to the automobile industry.

Mercedes-AMG X will.i.am MBUX SOUND DRIVE CES 2024

Source: Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

“Imagine a world where your car can become an instrument creating musical journeys. MBUX SOUND DRIVE enhances driving and sound technology, letting motorists reshape music just by driving” he states. “I’m excited to see how composers, producers, and songwriters will harness this to create new works and reimagine classics for motorist to drive to. MBUX SOUND DRIVE is not only a new frontier for music creation, but also opens up fresh, exciting and interactive listening experiences for drivers.”

Markus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer for Mercedes-Benz Group, also detailed why this launch is so special.

“At Mercedes-Benz, we want digital innovation to bring a smile to our customers’ faces through exciting new features that make a real difference to every journey. With MBUX SOUND DRIVE, AMG drivers are in control of the way their music sounds. It makes in-car entertainment much more immersive.”

The MBUX Sound Drive will be available in mid-2024 for Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Benz Vehicles equipped with second-generation MBUX.

You can see the announcement trailer below.

mercedes benz will.i.am.

