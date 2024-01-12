21 Savage Releases ‘American Dream” Project & Teases Donald Glover-Assisted Biopic

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

In 2019, rapper 21 Savage was arrested and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal agency known as ICE. 21, born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph in Britain, was raised in Atlanta, where his mother brought him as a pre-teen and was undocumented. This week, a new trailer previewing a movie about his life American Dream The 21 Savage Story dropped, starring both Caleb McLaughlin and Donald Glover as 21.

The trailer teases his new album, American Dream that will be released on January 12 and indicates that the film will be released on ‘Independence Day.’ The release comes with a poster showing McLaughlin, 21, and Glover and an official website, Americandream21savage.com.

In the video, scenes from 21’s life, including his younger years dealing with a bully played by, are shown, along with his arrest and court trial, all dramatized by the actors. In a scene with Jabari Banks of Bel Air as music producer Metro Boomin, Glover, as 21, reveals how he got his rap moniker.

“When I first got here, they ain’t give me a name. Just number 21, treated us like savages,” he says to Metro, who likes the combination.

“That’s it, that’s your name: Savage 21,” he says.

“21 Savage,” the rapper replies.

The Free 21 Savage movement helped him get released from ICE custody but it took four years before he could travel again outside of the United States. In 2023, he became a lawful permanent resident.

“She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE,” his immigration attorney told People in a statement. “His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally.”

Other actors in the film include Gail Bean, Druski, Chad Lindberg, Natasha Lyonne, Young Mazino, and Victoria Pedretti, a press release said.

Per Variety, the trailer was directed by Glover, his brother Stephen, Jamal Olori, and Fam Udeorji.

American Dream would be his third solo album and his first since 21’s I Am > I Was in 2018, though he released Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin in 2020 and Her Loss with Drake, in 2022.