Fani Willis Opens Up After Being Accused Of Affair With Prosecutor In RICO Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is still fending off her right-wing haters and her legal opponents in her RICO indictment against Donald Trump and 14 remaining co-defendants. On Sunday, Willis visited the Big Bethel A.M.E. Church in Atlanta, where she appeared to address recent allegations that she had an improper romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, whom she appointed as special prosecutor in the election interference case in Georgia.

According to USA Today, attorney and former Trump campaign official Michael Roman filed a 127-page motion seeking to disqualify Willis, Wade and the entire Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, and accusing Willis of paying Wade more than $650,000 in taxpayer money to be a special prosecutor in the case. Roman also claimed some of that money went to lavish vacations for Willis and Wade, and that she hired Wade despite his lack of “relevant experience” needed to prosecute a RICO case. Willis didn’t mention Wade, who is recently divorced, by name or directly address the alleged relationship, but she did appear to dispel any notion that he isn’t qualified to do his job.

From USA Today:

Willis talked about how she hired two other lawyers – a white man and white woman – to also help her prosecute Trump and his co-defendants for allegedly trying to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia that Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Describing each one as a “superstar,” she asked, “Isn’t it them playing the race card when they only question one?” “The Black man I chose has been a judge more than 10 years, run a private practice more than 20, represented businesses in civil litigation — I ain’t done y’all,” Willis said. “Served as a prosecutor, a criminal defense lawyer, special assistant attorney general.” In her 35-minute speech, at times emotional, Willis admitted being an “imperfect” and even “flawed” human being who makes mistakes. She also said she has been the victim of numerous threats and has received a lot of abuse lately that has included racial slurs.

It should be noted that Roman has yet to present any evidence that Willis has had any kind of improper relationship with Nash or that any taxpayer money has been spent improperly. A spokesperson for Willis said she will address Roman’s allegations during the court proceedings.