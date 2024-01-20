Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Yachty Among Stars Tapped For Coachella 2024

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Coachella lineup for 2024 has been announced, and Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator, Ice Spice, Victoria Monet, Jon Batiste, and Lil Yachty made the cut when it comes to R&B and hip-hop acts.

Tyler and Doja will headline, along with veterans Lana Del Rey and No Doubt.

The 23rd annual festival, one of the year’s biggest, will happen at Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif., the weekend of April 12-14 and April 19-21. The fest will also be live-streamed on its YouTube channel.

Despite shifting headliners in the last few years with notable dropouts from Frank Ocean, Kanye West, and Rage Against the Machine (who say they will no longer tour at all), the festival has already sold out. Comments on the lineup ranged from “mid” to “you can’t be serious,” but someone obviously appreciates either the artists or the experience.

Coachella may be the main option for music lovers with a varied palette in the U.S. who are looking for festivals. Last year’s Roots Picnic went on with a mostly established R&B and hip-hop lineup that included Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Uzi Vert, Freeway, and more. Made in America, which announced SZA and Lizzo as co-headliners, was canceled last year.

No reason was specified, except for a terse statement from Roc Nation that said the cancellation was “due to severe circumstances outside of production control.” No one uncovered much more than that, but speculation was that ticket sales for the show weren’t worth putting it on.

Other acts slated to perform at Coachella include Blur, Gesaffelstein, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Grimes, LE SSERAFIM, J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, Khruangbin, Carin León, John Summit, DJ Snake, LUDMILLA, and the Rose.

Gwen Stefani the one-time frontwoman for No Doubt is probably better known now as a judge on The Voice (and for the unlikely marriage to her co-judge, country singer Shelton) will reunite with the band for the first time since 2015. Their 90s heyday included the diamond-certified album Tragic Kingdom in 1995 which yielded the monster singles “Just A Girl,” and “Don’t Speak.”

Stefani was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year.