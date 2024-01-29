Vivica A. Fox Producing and Hosting Food Competition Show ‘Family Recipe Rumble’

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Vivica A. Fox is cashing more checks. The actress/director/producer is pitching a new reality TV series called Family Recipe Rumble where she will host a competition that pits families against each other to prove they have the best meals.

Fox and the production team of Rainbow Heads and along with Woody Woodbeck, a producer on Bravo’s Southern Hospitality are shopping the show to networks and streamers. The winning family will receive a $10,000 prize and will have the chance not just to share their family recipes but their family stories.

“This isn’t your typical food competition show,” Fox said. “Recipes passed down by generations sometimes tell the story of a family’s rich traditions, that nourish not only the appetite but the soul. We hope to show that meals made with love, and a little bit of friendly competition, can be satisfying to everyone who watches.”

Over three courses, family members will have the chance to showcase their culinary skills while sharing their family food history. Think High on the Hog meets Top Chef. Guest judges will taste the food and determine the winning family.

Fox, 59, has increasingly become a force behind the scenes. She’s produced and starred in more than 25 Lifetime films in The Wrong….series. The latest, The Wrong Life Coach came out earlier this month. She told TMZ when asked about Taraji P. Henson’s struggle to be paid her worth that she was “good,” and it’s likely because of her production credits.

Fox made her directorial debut with The First Lady of BMF for BET+, receiving two NAACP Image Award nominations for the TV movie based on the life of Tonesa Welch, who was in a relationship with BMF founder Terry “Southwest T” Flenory.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, the network said that Fox has had 236 credits in her four-decade career, including stints on a soap opera, on scripted TV shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and Empire, and on reality TV shows like Celebrity Apprentice. She also starred in mainstream, big-budget films like Independence Day as well as Soul Food and Set it Off, among others. Fox even has credits in multiple music videos.

But she says her partnership with Lifetime reshaped her career.

“I’m so grateful to Lifetime,” she says. “They have turned me into a filmmaker. I would have never saw this chapter of my life coming. But I’m very grateful.”