Anthony Anderson Spends Night In Hospital After Stunt Mishap On Movie Set

A stunt mishap on a movie set left Anthony Anderson injured – but it didn’t take away his sense of humor, which he displayed on social media.

There was a slight stir on social media after Black-ish star and recent Emmy Awards host Anthony Anderson shared that he had gotten injured on a movie set. Anderson is currently in Cape Town, South Africa filming a new movie, G20. The film, which also stars Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Viola Davis, is an action thriller to be released through Amazon Studios. In a post on Instagram made on Thursday (February 1), Anderson is seen lying down on a gurney, flashing the peace sign with a smile. The photo adds extra light in conjunction with its caption, in which Anderson shared his ordeal.

“I spent the night in the emergency room,” the caption began. “Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win! Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who! I’m not as young as I used to be! CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back just a deep contusion. That chair will never be the same though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken!”

Numerous celebrity friends responded in the comments, beginning with his former Black-ish co-star Tracee Ellis Ross writing, “You are not made of rubber. I’m so glad you are ok.” Former CNN host and reporter Don Lemon also chimed in, writing: “First Alabama, then you. Them folding chairs showing out lately.” Comedienne Kym Whitley commented, “Damn Anthony!! You know better!!! I’ma call your mama!!!”

The 53-year-old entertainer took it all in stride, evidenced by a follow-up Instagram post with a photo of the alleged chair he was in combat with on the set. “This is the chair that whooped my a** last night!” he wrote in the caption of the post. “Something about it is menacing! It sucker punched me in the kidneys and back with no mercy! When I got on set today it was grinning at me! Little does he know I got something for that a**! He gone learn today!”