Denzel Washington & Jake Gyllenhaal Returing To Broadway For Revival of Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal together on Broadway? Take our money now.
Spotted on Deadline, Washington and Gyllenhall are set to star in the 2025 Broadway revival of William Shakespeare’s classic Othello, the play’s producer Brian Anthony Moreland announced.
Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon will direct the play in the coming Spring of 2025 at a Shubert Theatre that will see the Training Day star take on the title role while Gyllenhaal will play Iago.
Both actors are Broadway veterans, with Washington coming to Tony-award nominated performance in 2018’s The Iceman Cometh and his Tony Award-winning performance as Walter Lee Younger in 2014’s revival of Raisin in the Sun. In 2005, he starred in Julius Caesar, playing the role of Marcus Brutus.
For Gyllenhaal, he starred in 2019’s Sea Wall/A Life, 2017’sSunday in the Park With George and Constellations in 2015. He earned Tony nominations for producing Sea Wall/A Life and 2019-2021’s Slave Play. He also got a nomination for portrayal in Sea Wall/A Life.
Othello will also see Washington and Leon unite again; the two worked together on the 2010 Fences and the 2014 Raisin in the Sun.
Washington has been on a Shakespeare kick lately. He also starred in 2021’s Apple TV+ film adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination. Will Smith took home the award for portraying Serena and Venus William’s father in the film King Richard.
We have a pretty good feeling Othello will be the hottest ticket on Broadway when it arrives in 2025.
-
SZN Opener: USC Cornerback Ceyair Wright Talks Acting, Football, and Balancing Both
-
What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree
-
Fat Joe Shows Off His Donald Trump “Never Surrender" Sneakers, Social Media's Not Buying It
-
#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down
-
The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation...Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks
-
Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit
-
New Orleans Pelicans Roast Stephen A. Smith For His Comments About Zion Williamson's Weight
-
Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You...