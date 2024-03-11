A New Series Featuring The Harlem Globetrotters Heads To AspireTV

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Harlem Globetrotters celebrate their 100th anniversary in 2026. But this year, they’ll be showcased in a new reality series for AspireTV.

Harlem Globetrotters: Secrets of the City documents the team’s 2024 world tour, which sees the team traveling to countries including Australia, Egypt, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

“As a result of entertaining millions around the globe for almost 100 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have a very large addressable audience,” Keith Dawkins, the president of Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “Aspire gives us the opportunity to super serve a community that has long been one of our most consistent and long-lasting fan bases.”

The Globetrotters were actually formed in Chicago. Founder Abe Saperstein thought the ‘Harlem’ moniker encompassed the Black community. At first, the team was competitive, playing against all-white teams like the Minneapolis Lakers. Their prowess in beating those teams eventually led the NBA to integrate the league in 1950. Two of the first three African-American players in the NBA were Globetrotters, and Wilt Chamberlain once played for the squad.

Ultimately, the Globetrotters became more of an exhibition team featuring non-competitive games against their ‘rivals,’ the Washington Generals and the New York Nationals.

Harlem Globetrotters: Secrets of the City will highlight the current team, which includes two players under 5 feet tall and three female players. Hall of Famer Lynette Woodard was the first female player for the Globetrotters in 1985.

Sunswise Media is producing the 8-episode series.

“Speaking as a super-fan and have been since I was a little girl, it is an honor for aspireTV to team up with Sunwise Media to work with the legendary Harlem Globetrotters as the team takes our viewers to exotic locations across the globe,” Angela Cannon, General Manager of aspireTV said. “In addition to this all-new series, we look forward to serving Black audiences with more incredible programming highlighting Black culture through our relationship with Sunwise Media.”

Sunwise has an overall content deal with Aspire, a Black-owned and operated production company. CEO Ri-Karlo Handy said, “Harlem Globetrotters: Secrets of the City is just the beginning—a fusion of adventure and cultural immersion that we believe will captivate audiences worldwide.”

He added, “Through this dynamic partnership, we’re committed to delivering compelling narratives that resonate deeply, reflecting the diverse experiences and voices within our communities. Together, we look forward to producing more exceptional programming that highlights the essence of Black culture.”

You can go to https://aspire.tv/channel to find AspireTV. The channel is also available via DirectTV, DirecTV Stream and Philo.