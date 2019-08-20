AM Roundup: Nike Promotes Mental Health Awareness, Little Brother Drops First Album in 9 Years, & More

Nike Is Promoting Mental Health Awareness with Its “In My Feels” Air Max 270 React.

Nike has collaborated with psychotherapist and mental health advocate Liz Beecroft to bring us the “In My Feels” Air Max 270 React. They’re running for $180 a pop, and you can cop now.

From Highsnobiety:

“The ‘In My Feels’ Air Max 270 React incorporates the color green as it is the official color representative of mental health awareness. On the side of the sneaker you will find a waved-out Swoosh pointing to the fact that healing isn’t linear, as we all have highs and lows throughout life. The tongue then bears ‘Have a Nice Day,’ while the heels are embroidered with ‘In My Feels.'”

Check out more here.

Designed by Psychotherapist and Mental Health Advocate Liz Beecroft. https://t.co/ueqDuhl1nc — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) August 19, 2019

Little Brother Just Dropped Their First Album in 9 Years.

L

ittle Brother is back with May the Lord Watch, their first album in nine years. The album is 15 tracks deep and features production from Black Milk, Abjo, Devin Morrison, and more.

“Listen, man. It took us a long time to get it right but we did,” Big Pooh said on Instagram. “I love the fact we accomplished the goal but it’s the journey that I’ll always cherish the most. We wrote and recorded every song on this album together. We carried each other. We give y’all the album of our careers, May The Lord Watch.”

You can stream the new album now.

There’s a MBA Program Centered on the Cannabis Industry.

The first MBA program focusing on the cannabis industry just launched at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. The program is being offered as an extension of the specialized MBA in pharmaceutical and health care business, with four elective courses that “will examine the regulatory, finance, marketing and sales aspects of the cannabis industry,” according to Philly Voice.

“There are many unique aspects to the medical cannabis and hemp industries, and those in this new industry have been testing the waters for the last few years,” Andrew Peterson, executive director of the Substance Use Disorders Institute, told Philly Voice. “This new program will help to formalize those teachings for those currently in the cannabis industry, entering the field, or interested in other fields associated with the industry.”

Read more.

For more content like this, be sure to follow CASSIUSLife.com.