Lil Uzi Vert Promises to Pay a Fan’s $90,000 Tuition

Lil Uzi Vert is adding his name to the list of celebs who have decided to use their wealth to pay it forward to those who aren’t quite as fortunate.

We have seen Chance the Rapper donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools, we’ve seen LeBron James promise over $40 million to kids in Akron, along with founding his own public school.

Now, Lil Uzi is doing his part to help one college grad get rid of his student debt. On Thursday, the Philadelphia born hitmaker was spotted in a department store when a fan decided to go for gold. He saw Uzi and instantly shouted “Uzi! What’s good bro? Can you pay for my college tuition?”

As I believe anybody would be, Uzi stopped in shock, and promptly asked the man, how much he owes in student loans

The guy responded by saying, “90 grand, I go to Temple bro.”

Uzi took a second to respond, then confirmed the amount and committed to paying for the man’s loans, as long as he committed to finishing college, and could prove that he is actually enrolled in college.

Uzi and the young man exchanged Instagram handles to keep in touch, and so the young man could provide proof.

“Make sure you show me all of your transcripts—everything. Show me all your papers and everything, and you’ll get 90 thousand from me. I’m serious,” Uzi said. “If you don’t show me, you won’t get 90 grand from me, you gotta show me the proof.”

