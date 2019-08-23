Kendrick Perkins Says LeBron James Wanted Carmelo Anthony on the Cavaliers, But Cavs Said No

Royce White called LeBron James out for allowing his banana boat brother, Carmelo Anthony, to miss an entire season in the NBA.

Kendrick Perkins is responding to that criticism by saying LeBron actually did want Carmelo Anthony on the Cavaliers, but the Cavs front office told him no.

For many years, fans and those around basketball have all suspected LeBron James acts as a star player, and GM for the teams he suits up for, it has even sparked the nickname of LeGM.

While LeBron is a GOAT, and his presence has the gravity to change the entire landscape of a conference, and a league, at the end of the day, he is just a player, and while he can certainly sway GMs, he does not sign on the dotted lines to acquire players.

Here’s what Royce White had to say about Carmelo going unsigned last year following his release from the Houston Rockets.

“While a guy like LeBron is walking around here like he’s the face and voice of the players, how is he letting his banana-boat brother hang out there in the wings?” White said. “And they go sign Jared Dudley and not Carmelo? If anybody watching this thinks that Jared Dudley can hold Carmelo’s jockstrap, I’ll slap him.”

Man Bron told the Cavs he wanted Melo and they Cavs said no to him. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 21, 2019

Much has been made about the acquisition of Jared Dudley, while Carmelo is still available, but the myriad of issues Carmelo has had plague him in his career, along with criticism from nearly every coach, and/or GM he has ever played for, is likely factoring into front office’s and their decisions to stay away from him.

Kendrick Perkins has some advice for Carmelo if he wants to get back into the league, although it may be too little, too late for the former NBA scoring champion.