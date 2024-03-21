Subscribe
News

Rockets Jalen Green Credits “Family & Baby” As Motivation Following Girlfriend Draya Michele’s Pregnancy Annoucement

Following the Rockets' 137-114 victory over the Washington Wizards, 22-year-old Jalen Green, who scored a career-high 42 points, touched on what motivates his on-court performances.

Published on March 21, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets

Source: Tim Warner / Getty / Jalen Green

Houston Rockets superstar Jalen Green finally acknowledges the elephant in the room warming up in Draya Michele’s oven. 

Following the Rockets’ 137-114 victory over the Washington Wizards, 22-year-old Jalen Green, who scored a career-high 42 points, touched on what motivates his on-court performances.

“My family,” he said, “[and] my baby,” Green said.

This marks the first time Green has spoken about his seed with 39-year-old Basketball Wives alum Draya Michele. The reality star and Mint Swim founder sent shockwaves throughout the internet when she confirmed she was expecting with a post on Instagram honoring International Women’s Day on March 8 with maternity shoot photos.

Before turning off the comments on the post, Wizards hooper Kyle Kuzma confirmed Green as the child’s father due in May with his comment, “It’s up familyyy @jalen @drayamichele *heart emoji*.”

Social Media Is Not Feeling Draya Michele & Jalen Green’s 17-Year Age Gap

Michele’s pregnancy announcement didn’t land with the results she hoped, with many hopping on social media to label her a “predator” for getting pregnant by someone roughly the same age as her son.

Meghan James, Michele’s former co-star on Basketball Wives, took a shot at her on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “17 years is wilddddd. Having fun with a younger guy is cool bc yall both grown. Having a baby by one that’s the same age as your son speaks a lot about your character as a person.”

Michele responded to the backlash, posting a cryptic meme with the message, “Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension.”

The post continued, “Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly – let that be enough.”

Regardless, congrats to the couple on their incoming bundle of joy.

RELATED TAGS

draya michele jalen green

More from Cassius Life
Trending
clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
HBCU Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

Denise Woodard Partake
Food & Drink

What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

Excited happy afro american woman against gray background
Sex & Relationships

Here’s How to Make Your Girl Squirt

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close