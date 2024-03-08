Draya Michele Announces She’s Expecting A Child With Jalen Green, Social Media Upset

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Draya Michele and Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, as the couple is expecting their first child together.

The OG social media model and influencer took to Instagram to make the announcement, lining up premiering her baby bump with International Women’s Day.

Attached to a carousel of black-and-white photos, she’s topless under a white blazer and reveals in the caption that she’s pregnant with a daughter, which would be her first.

“As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question,” she begins. ‘What is my purpose?’ For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence.”

She continues, revealing that she’s seven months pregnant with an expected due date in May.

“We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl,” she writes. “I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment. #28weeks #7months #comingMay2024 #girlmom”

Green’s name or face is nowhere to be found in the Instagram post, and he has yet to say anything on his own accounts.

Michele and Green have been dating since last year after being spotted out in public together, and the romance immediately outraged social media, who accused her of predatory and grooming behavior because she’s 39 and he’s just 22. Even more controversial is that she’s even got a son named Kniko, who’s around the same age as Green.

So when social media got wind of her pregnancy announcements, the reactions were swift and ruthless. Check it out below.