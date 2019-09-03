AM Roundup: Apple to Unveil New iPhone Next Week, 50 Cent Brings Back Original ‘Power’ Theme, & More

The New Apple iPhone Is on the Way.

In case you missed it before you jumped into your Labor Day Weekend, Apple has confirmed that it will reveal the new iPhone on September 10 during its annual iPhone event at the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

While details of the iPhone 11 have not been revealed, ITP.net says we can expect three versions of the new phone: the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

“The most notable change is that we’ll see the iPhone getting three cameras in a square bump arrangement which will have a telephoto lens, a wide angle and a super wide angle,” they report. “The iPhone 11 will also have a better night mode as these leaked specs indicate.”

Breaking: Apple announces likely iPhone event for September 10, 2019https://t.co/UdGsT8KGOa — CNET (@CNET) August 29, 2019

Breathe Easy. 50 Cent Is Bringing Back the OG Power Theme.

50 Cent is for the people. After viewers complained about the new version of the Power theme still opening the show this past Sunday (Sep. 1), 50 Cent says that the original song is coming back starting next Sunday for Episode 603.

“I directed this episode I promise it’s crazy,” he said in a tweet on Monday. He also stated on Instagram following an “error” message on his account:

“My IG has been disabled because I’m tired of ya mouth. I don’t like the shit you been saying to me about the theme song. So I’m gone for the weekend. I’ll change it next week. Leave me alone fool.”

The original theme song will play this Sunday coming. Episode 603 I directed this episode I promise it’s crazy. POWER #1 #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/22Aoqo5fYv — 50cent (@50cent) September 2, 2019

Marijuana Has Been Officially Decriminalized in New York.

New York’s decriminalization of weed use will allow the expunging of records of close to 160,000 folks who have low-level weed convictions.

“The law also removes criminal penalties for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and creates a process where certain individuals with past marijuana convictions can have their records cleared,” The Hill further explains.

BREAKING: New York has officially decriminalized the use of marijuana in a move that will allow nearly 160,000 people with low-level weed convictions have their convictions expunged from their records. https://t.co/16ailuT644 — Lee Edward Colston (@LeeColston2) August 30, 2019

