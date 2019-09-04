Kevin Hart Faces Backlash for Homophobic Rhetoric Towards Lil Nas X

Kevin Hart is back under the microscope of the LGBTQ community following his awkward conversation with Lil Nas X on HBO Sports’ The Shop: Uninterrupted. During this episode, Lil Nas X talked about his decision to come out as a gay man, and the way Kevin Hart responded cause many to criticize the way Hart acted.

The interaction happened after one guest asked Lil Nas X why he felt it was necessary or important to come out gay at the pinnacle of his career. Hart responded “He said he’s gay, so what?” Following that response, Lil Nas X put to rest any rumors that he was forced to come out as a gay man.

“It’s not that it’s like being forced,” Nas X began. “It’s just like growing up… I’m growing up to hate this shit. I’m not supposed to…” Before Nas X could respond, Hart interrupted.”Hate what?” he asks Lil Nas. “Hate what?”

Kevin Hart acting like he doesn’t know why Lil Nas X would be scared to come out is like someone who stole the thing you lost helping you look for it. https://t.co/ZmfRNMktel — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) September 4, 2019

That’s when Nas X said to Hart that he knows the trouble a kid in the hood would experience if the community found out he was gay.

“Homosexuality,” Nas X said in response to Hart. “Gay people. Come on now. If you’re really from the hood you should know it’s not something…. so it’s like for me, the cool dude with the song on top of everything, to say this any other time like I’m doing this for attention in my eyes. But if you’re doing this while you at the top you know it’s like for real and it shows that it doesn’t really matter.”

Once this clip made it way around social media, people called themselves coming to the defense of Lil Nas X, and once again calling for the cancellation of Kevin Hart because of homophobia.

Hart faced major backlash just a year ago when homophobic rhetoric was dug up from tweets of his from years back. As a result, he was asked to apologize or be removed as host of the Oscars. Instead, he stepped down.