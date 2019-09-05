Antonio Brown’s Helmet Saga Is Over & His Partnership With Xenith Is Born

Antonio Brown’s helmet saga has finally come to an end!

Amid reports that he would retire if he was unable to wear the helmet he wore for the first nine years of his career, AB has decided to switch helmets.

The new Oakland Raider receiver will now be dawning the Xenith Shadow helmet. It was reported by AB’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, that he would receive a substantial amount of money to wear the new helmet.

“It’s just, I only get one head and one neck, so I gotta make sure when guys are trying to take my head off, I got the right lid to protect me.”

AB recently filed two separate grievances against the NFL in relation to his helmet, both of them were denied, and he was basically told to pick a new helmet, or don’t play.

AB’s old helmet was the Schutt AiR Advantage, he claims this helmet provided him with the visibility and comfortability he needed to play the game at the highest level. The problem was, the NFL updated its’ helmet policies, and his helmet no longer met the requirements of safety necessary for the league. During this struggle, Brown held out of team activities. After filing two failed grievances against the NFL, Brown went on the hunt to find a new helmet that fits his needs.

“NFL athletes have a choice in what helmet they wear. I choose Xenith,” Brown said. “It’s not easy to make a change like this so far into your career, but the Xenith Shadow was the only helmet that could fit my needs on the field.”

According to Complex, Brown’s decision comes just a week after the Raiders and Xenith revealed a partnership that will provide free helmets to a youth football camp in the Las Vegas community. The Oakland Raiders will be playing their last season in Oakland this year, before making the move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

“At Xenith, our entire business is built around designing for the football athlete—having one of the best athletes in the game choose the Xenith Shadow is an absolute honor.”