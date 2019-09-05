Walmart Will No Longer Sell Certain Types of Ammunition Following Mass Shootings, NRA Is BIG MAD

In what seems like a logical step to take following a string of mass shootings in the country, Walmart announced it will discontinue the sale of certain types of ammunition in its stores. The retail giant announced on Tuesday (Sept 3) that it will stop selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammo that can be used with “military-style” weapons. The decision follows the chains previous bonehead move to remove violent video game displays while still opting to sell firearms.

BREAKING: Walmart will discontinue all sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition that can be used with military style weapons, discontinue sales of handgun ammunition and stop all handgun sales in Alaska, following two shootings at Walmart stores this summer. https://t.co/xtIAvxxWlu pic.twitter.com/d23XxnYDcP — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) September 3, 2019

The decision comes after the chain experienced two horrific shootings at separate locations this summer. Two Walmart employees were killed Tuesday (July 30) by a fellow employee at a Mississippi store. Four days later, Saturday (Aug. 3), 20 people were viciously gunned down in front of an El Paso, Texas Walmart location. According to a CNBC report, Walmart and Sam’s Club is discontinuing .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber ammunition.

The chain also announced that it will ask its customers not to carry their firearms openly in stores where “open carry” is permitted. The new rule does not apply to those who have been authorized by law enforcement officers. Customers who have a concealed handgun permits will not be affected by the new policy that will affect more than 26 states.

In a memo sent out to employees, Walmart CEO, Doug Mcmillon stated:

“We believe the opportunity for someone to misinterpret a situation, even in open carry states, could lead to tragic results. We hope that everyone will understand the circumstances that led to this new policy and will respect the concerns of their fellow shoppers and our associates.”

As expected, the news of Walmart’s decision is rubbing the NRA (National Rifle Association of America) the wrong way. In Tweet on the organization’s official Twitter account expressed its disappointment claiming it’s an attack on the 2nd amendment.

"It is shameful to see @Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America’s fundamental freedoms." Read @NRA's statement on Walmart's decision here: pic.twitter.com/bmwAS9o0KP — NRA (@NRA) September 3, 2019

Oh well, kudos to Walmart for doing its part in the fight to stop mass shootings for happening. Now it would be great if the Government could get some sensible gun laws passed.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty