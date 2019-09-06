Slam Dunk: WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie, Reportedly Will Be Getting A Statue Outside of Staples Center

During a recent “back and forth” on social media with Kobe Bryant, Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal said, “you don’t get statues by not working hard.” The saying can’t be any more accurate, and no one worked harder on a basketball court than Lisa Leslie. According to reports, the WNBA legend (debate your uncle) and now Big 3 championship coach, will be immortalized with her own statue in front of the Staples Center.

The retired baller shared a Tweet from Ben Lyons made back on August 29 asking why the Sparks center didn’t have her own statue in front of the home to the WNBA franchise, Lakers and Clippers.

Someone needs to explain to me why Lisa Leslie doesn’t have a statue in her honor outside of Staples Center…. — Ben Lyons (@iamBenLyons) August 29, 2019

It would appear that both Lyons and Leslie put that good energy in the air. Los Angeles Times writer Arash Markazi also felt the same and asked the LA Sparks and AEG Worldwide about blessing Leslie with a statue, and they agreed. The publication is now reporting they are in discussions to partner to make it happen and extend the teams lease to continue to play in the famed arena. When it does finally occur, Leslie will be the first WNBA player to have such an honor outside of their home arena.

Lisa Leslie is going to get a statue outside of Staples Center. The Sparks and AEG will talk about the specifics soon but it will be the 11th in Star Plaza and the first honoring a female athlete. It will be the first statue of a WNBA player outside the home arena of a WNBA team. pic.twitter.com/nw7YdDh30u — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 5, 2019

Lisa Leslie captivated the basketball world when she was drafted by the Sparks in the WNBA’s inaugural 1997 draft. From there she would go on to lead the team to 2 championships, win four Olympic Gold Medals and be named All-Star Game MVP three times. Leslie was also the first player to ever dunk in a WNBA game, was selected to eight All-Star teams and garnered 12 All-WNBA team selections. She averaged 17.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. So her place among other legends like Shaq, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and more should not be questioned.

Photo: Soul Brother