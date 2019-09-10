The Biggest Announcements at Apple’s September 2019 Event

September has become synonymous with Apple’s annual event and 2019 didn’t disappoint. Apple got the announcements of the Apple Card, and iOS 13 out of the way back in March and decided to focus on perfecting a few of its staple products that are sure to keep Apple fanboys and casual buyers salivating… until they can get their hands on some of the newest tech. Check out what Apple announced at its September 2019 event:

7th Generation iPad

Next up: The new baseline iPad

10.2” Retina display

A10 Fusion

Smart Connector

TouchID

iPadOS

Apple Pencil support $329 pic.twitter.com/yRn0BL79tR — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 10, 2019

The beautiful –and recently updated– iPad Pro and iPad Mini aren’t seeing any updates but the regular 9.7-inch edition is getting a refresh. With it being the most popular tablet, Apple upped the ante with the 7th generation edition and stretched it to a 10.2-inch screen. Apple even took a shot at Windows saying its twice as fast and boasts way more pixels. The iPad even has its own OS now with better browsing, a new home screen, easier multitasking, and a new floating keyboard that’s about the size of an iPhone keyboard to make typing even easier. The latest edition to the iPad family is made of 100 percent aluminum and starts at $329.

iPhone 11 & iPhone 11 Pro

New iPhone 11 colors in the flesh #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/mZ1lULLFUb — Raymond Wong📱💾📼 (@raywongy) September 10, 2019

What’s an Apple event without a new iPhone? Introducing the iPhone 11. That camera bump we were all worried about isn’t nearly as noticeable now that we know it’s crafted from a single piece of glass– so that dual-camera system with an additional 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera that supports 2x optical zoom might be worth it. By far the coolest addition to the camera is Night mode which uses adaptive bracketing to improve shots taken at night. The front-facing camera has even gotten a bump up in specs and is now a 12-megapixel TrueDepth wide-angle camera that you can rotate for landscape flicks.

It’s got the highest quality video in a smartphone and to take things up a notch there’s also the iPhone 11 Pro which will be available in a 5.8 display and 6.5-inch display– with an A13 bionic chip. The Pro will last 5 hours longer than the Xs Max and even includes a fast charger in the box. Apple is adding new color options, with purple, white, green, yellow, black, and red all available at launch. The iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max will cost $699, $999, and $1,099.

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 5 Always-on display

Same battery life

Built-in compass

Same design

Stainless steel, aluminum, ceramic or (new) Titanium $399 (GPS)

$499 (Cellular) Pretty light update to a watch that’s already dominant pic.twitter.com/FwyokTfo44 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 10, 2019

The Apple Watch has only been in production for a few years but the leaps and bounds done to improve it are truly impressive. The company is still going after the health-conscious with a new hearing study that determines if the noise in your everyday life is too loud, and another study that help’s women track their periods. Anyone can join these studies as Apple promises to protect all sensitive information. On the hardware side of things, the Always-On screen helps for when a flick of the wrist just isn’t possible– like when you’re in a meeting. Sporting a new built-in compass and promising to still last 18 hours, the Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $399 and begins at $499 for the LTE equipped version starting September 20– but we’re sure those ceramic and titanium models will be a bit pricier. And if you don’t need the latest and greatest, the Series 3 can be copped for $199.