21 Savage Throws Cold Water On ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Declares It’s Now “F*ck Boy Fall”

Hot Girl Summer is over? According to Sir 21 Savage, it’s definitely a wrap for the movement started by Hip-Hop’s hottest artist Megan Thee Stallion. The catchy phrase was hard to escape and took on many meanings to describe how the ladies lived their best life over the summer. The “Bank Account” rapper — who made it known he was looking to find a wife in the past— announced on his IG account he plans to live up to his rap moniker declaring it’s now “F*ck Boy Fall.”

Under a photo of him smiling, 21 announced the change of season with the caption:

“hot girl summer is over its officially fuckboy fall.”

Now the term is subjective and could mean a bevy of things but could also be safe to assume 21 intends to be on the prowl this autumn when the temps dip. The Saint Laurent Don isn’t the only one announcing new seasons though. Thee Stallion has already declared “Hot Girl Summer” was over it’s going to be a “Hot Nerd Fall” and Lizzo is trying to usher in “Fat Girl Fall” so there is some fierce competition out there.

Whatever the season it is, we will let the people decide which one they want to rock with for the rest of the year. The whole idea is to keep the same energy you had all summer and transfer over to the upcoming fall and winter, it only makes sense. So let us know which movement you intend on joining in the comment section below. If you are planning to channel your inner “f*ck boy” be safe out there, that’s all we ask.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz