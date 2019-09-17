AM Roundup: New Andre 3000 Album?, Sean Spicer Hits ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ & More

Andre 3000 Might Have a New Album Finished.

Three Stacks album done? *Khaled voice* According to XXL, Andre 3000 may have a new album on the way.

An interview with Real 92.3’s Home Grown Radio on Friday (Sept. 13) found rapper Thurz talking about working with Dr. Dre. The conversation turned to artists Thurz has been star struck by, with Thurz naming Andre 3000.

Thurz was then asked if Andre has been working on new music, to which he replied, “He’s got an album.”

“He played a lot of ideas that sound like an album to me so I’m just jumping to conclusions,” he added. “He played a lot of cool ideas…yeah, he’s making music. He’s like one of my favorite rappers.”

We've been waiting forever, ever (ever, ever) to hear this news 🙏 https://t.co/mG15yVuIKj — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer Made His Debut on Dancing with the Stars, and… 🙃🙃🙃

Sooo… remember when we shared that Sean Spicer would possibly be joining Dancing with the Stars after stepping down as White House press secretary back in 2017? It actually happened.

Below is a clip of a neon-clad Spicer during last night’s DWTS premiere, where — as The Washington Post notes — judges weren’t too moved. He performed a salsa number to the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life,” and we just… Yeah.

Watch a clip below:

In last night's "Dancing With the Stars" premiere, Sean Spicer wore a neon ruffled shirt that was skewered on social media. The judges were also not impressed. https://t.co/jhm1ES1csn pic.twitter.com/CwYMmCSEFF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 17, 2019

Nike Reportedly Has a New Halloween-Inspired Air Force 1 Dropping Soon.

Nike insiders are preparing for spooky season early by teasing the details of the brand’s new Halloween-inspired Air Force 1.

According to Sole Collector, the latest “Skeleton” Air Force 1 Low will potentially drop on Oct. 25 and boasts “a graphic of a skeletal foot printed on the classic black-on-black Air Force 1.”

You can expect to put down $130 for these. Read more details here.

Nike Reportedly Has a New Halloween-Inspired Air Force 1 Dropping Soon DETAILS: https://t.co/2DhxVqHNSq pic.twitter.com/jKTJSZwTrg — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) September 16, 2019

