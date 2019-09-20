AM Roundup: Kanye Tops Forbes’ Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Act List, New Era Teams with Spike Lee, & More

Kanye West Just Beat out JAY-Z & Drake As Forbes’ Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Act.

For the very first time Kanye West has topped Forbes’ highest-paid hip-hop act list, with $150 million in pretax income. He beats out JAY-Z, who made No. 2 with $81 million, as well as Drake, who came in at No. 3 with $75 million.

There were only two women who made 2019’s list (Nicki Minaj at No. 12 and Cardi B at No. 13), with Cardi becoming the youngest to make the list at age 26. Cardi says Forbes’ numbers are off, however. Meek Mill feels the same.

For the first time ever, Kanye West became #Forbes' Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Act of the year. Ye made almost twice as much as JAY-Z, who sits at No. 2: https://t.co/yYSTLhiDnc pic.twitter.com/D71yOXWzQd — Complex (@Complex) September 19, 2019

Where do Forbes be getting they numbers from cause they way off ?🧐 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 19, 2019

New Era Has Teamed up with Spike Lee for a Yankees Collection.

On Wednesday, New Era Cap unveiled its new Spike Lee Joint Collection, whose seven new 59FIFTY caps celebrate the New York Yankees 27 World Series Championships.

“The Yankees logo has become a symbol that extends beyond sports, into entertainment and culture, and this collection celebrates the team’s iconic status,” Tim Shanahan, Director of Baseball at New Era Cap, stated.

Each cap features bats and gloves that represent each year the Yankees won the World Series, but our favorite part is the sweatband that aptly reads, “A Spike Lee Joint designed for New Era.”

Will you be copping?

Introducing the New Era x A Spike Lee Joint Collection. A unique collection of caps, designed in collaboration with Spike Lee, celebrating the New York Yankees 27 World Series Championships. Limited quantities available at https://t.co/Ml2Ej2OqIr pic.twitter.com/2cVws2eT4j — New Era Cap (@NewEraCap) September 18, 2019

Kevin Durant Is Doing Well 3 Months After His Achilles Surgery.

In fact, he’s not even limping, according to TMZ, who caught him out and about this week.

“Of course, it’s only been about 12 weeks since the NBA superstar had surgery to fix his right leg … but from the looks of things, he’s healing up nicely,” they say.

Check out footage of Durant in NYC here.

Kevin Durant Showing No Signs Of Limp 3 Months After Achilles Surgery https://t.co/g9PEA5C4XH — TMZ (@TMZ) September 19, 2019

