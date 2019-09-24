Rep. John Lewis Calls For Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump To Begin: “We Must Not Wait”

Civil rights icon and Georgia Representative John Lewis has finally decided to endorse impeachment proceedings after deciding to remain silent on the matter for the past few months.

Lewis took to the House floor Tuesday morning to voice his frustrations with the current administration and is ready to relieve Trump of his duties as soon as possible.

“I believe, I truly believe, the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come. To delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy,” he said in comments on the House floor.

“The future of our democracy is at stake,” he continued.

BREAKING: Rep. John Lewis calls for impeachment proceedings against President Trump: "We must not wait! … To delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy." pic.twitter.com/D12ipUU34m — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 24, 2019

The amount of House Democrats supporting the president’s impeachment has grown steadily as of late but Trump’s latest actions like talking about Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden on a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July have them ready to make a move.

The Washington Post reports that Trump has withheld $391 million in military aid to Ukraine in the days leading up to the call, yet trump still claims there was “no quid pro quo.”

Lewis refuted impeachments for President Bill Clinton four times in 1998– but this time it’s different.

“There comes a time when you have to be moved by the spirit of history to take action to protect and preserve the integrity of our nation,” he said.