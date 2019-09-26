AM Roundup: Kanye’s Album Reportedly NOT Dropping on Friday, NFL Teams Allegedly Eye Antonio Brown, & More

Kanye West’s Album Is Probably Not Dropping on Friday.

We say “probably” because, well, you just never know. But XXL reports that an “insider” says Jesus Is King will not be dropping on Friday as expected.

That said, yesterday wife Kim Kardashian retweeted a tweet that states, “Two more days Jesus is King.” Def Jam has also yet to release a statement regarding the album being postponed.

JUST IN: Kanye West's new album is reportedly not dropping on Fridayhttps://t.co/5zAcQ520Sn — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 25, 2019

A Few NFL Teams Have Their Eyes on Antonio Brown, His Agent Says.

Let Antonio Brown’s agent tell it, there are multiple NFL teams who are considering him.

“I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” Drew Rosenhaus said during an episode on Warren Sapp’s ’99 Problems’ podcast. “Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.”

He didn’t share which teams he had been in talks with, however.

ICYMI, Brown tweeted on Monday that he was done with the NFL after being dropped by the New England Patriots:

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up!”

If you're buying what Antonio Brown's agent is selling, some NFL teams are "very interested" in signing the ex-Patriots WR.https://t.co/deWTF7ZHTh pic.twitter.com/lwNQhRTvIY — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) September 25, 2019

Antonio Brown: “I’m retiring from the NFL.” NFL Teams: pic.twitter.com/dCjdTPVQaM — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 22, 2019

The Police Officer Who Had KKK Memorabilia in His Home Has Reportedly Been Fired.

Remember the story about the Black man who found a framed Ku Klux Klan application in a home he was interested in buying from a police officer in Michigan? Yeah, well that cop was fired.

CNN reports that Charles Anderson was let go from the Muskegon Police Department on September 12 following the investigation that commenced when Robert and Reyna Mathis reported their findings.

According to a 421-page report that was released on Monday, Anderson maintains that as a lover of US history, he “meant no harm” by the KKK form and it was just a part of his collection.

“If they had asked me I would’ve been more than happy to explain. I would’ve apologized, advised that I meant no harm by it and I would explain that it is from the 1920’s, it’s dated. It’s not filled out. It has no one’s name on it and it was part of history and that’s … I mean … it was a mistake,” he told an investigator. “It’s our heritage. I mean it occurred, good or bad and it’s part of history and I love history and I have thousands of antiques and I could show them to you, I have thousands.”

Read more from the report here.

