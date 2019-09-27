Mike Tyson Thinks He Could Have Beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. In A Street Fight While In His Prime

Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be undefeated and this generation’s best boxer, but there’s one guy who thinks he could’ve taken him down in the ring.

And that guy just so happens to be Mike Tyson. The heavyweight champ is 53-years-old now and might not be able to take a hit like he did in the ’90s, but on a new episode of GQ Sport’s Actually Me, he thinks he’d definitely take home a W against Mayweather when he was in his prime.

“I think I would really kick Floyd’s ass in a street fight,” Tyson said around the four-minute mark. “It wouldn’t even be no match.”

But Tyson points out that things might go a little in the actual ring if the two are suited up with boxing gloves on.

“But probably if I was his size in the ring, he would outpoint me,” he added. “He has a really good technique for his style, he’s really great at what he does.”

Mayweather might not be as diplomatic when asked how he’d take on Tyson in his prime. After all, in 2015 the Money team’s head honcho proclaimed that he was the best boxer ever— even championing himself over Muhammad Ali.

To that, Tyson responded infamously responded, “He’s a little scared man. He’s a very small, scared man.”

Iron Mike didn’t stop there, “he can’t take his kids to school by himself, and he’s talking about he’s great?”

In other Mayweather news, while some think Mayweather is retired for good boxer Andre Ward told Joe Rogan that he might come back if he’s offered a very, very hefty bag.