Subscribe
Sports

Federal Investigators Determine Dodger’s Shohei Ohtani Was The Victim In Gambling Scandal

Ohtani expressed his non-involvement during a press conference in March, where he doubled down on not betting on baseball or any other sports.

Published on April 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
Shohei Ohtani Was The Victim In Gambling Scandal, Feds Say

Source: David Berding / Getty / Shohei Ohtani

According to federal investigators, Los Angeles Dodgers all-star Shohei Ohtani was telling the truth about his non-involvement in his translator’s gambling scandal. 

TMZ Sports exclusively reports that Shohei Ohtani is in the clear regarding the gambling scandal involving his translator and best friend, Ippei Muzuhara, following a federal investigation.

According to the celebrity gossip website, the pitcher/slugger was not involved in the scheme and is a victim of fraud, sources close to the matter said to TMZ Sports.

Per TMZ Sports:

The feds have been investigating Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani’s longtime translator, close friend, and functionally his manager. Mizuhara gambled away millions, reportedly at least $4.5 million, and after the story broke he said Ohtani had covered the debt.

Our sources say the feds, who launched an investigation last month, have concluded Mizuhara was lying — that Ohtani was completely in the dark over the gambling debt, and Mizuhara embezzled from one of Ohtani’s accounts without the pitcher’s knowledge.

Shohei Ohtani Doubled-Down On Not Betting On Sports

Ohtani expressed his non-involvement during a press conference in March, where he doubled down on not betting on baseball or any other sports.

“I am very saddened and shocked someone I trusted has done this,” Ohtani said through an interpreter at the beginning of his statement. He then denied being involved in sports gambling in any form.

“I never bet on baseball or any other sports or never have asked somebody to do that on my behalf,” he said. “And I have never been through a bookmaker to bet on sports. …

“Up until a couple days ago, I didn’t know that this was happening. … In conclusion, Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has told lies.”

Ohtani shook the sports world after signing a $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is now the richest contract in sports.

TMZ Sports reports charging Muzuhara for the crime will happen “any day now.”

RELATED TAGS

gambling los angeles dodgers mlb Shohei Ohtani

More from Cassius Life
Trending
Denise Woodard Partake
Food & Drink

What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

Excited happy afro american woman against gray background
Relationships

Here’s How to Make Your Girl Squirt

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close