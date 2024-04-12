Subscribe
Television

S.W.A.T Dodges Cancellation Bullet Again, Renewed For Season 8

The news of S.W.A.T season 8 coming comes after CBS's stunning reversal on its initial decision to cancel the show following fans disappointment and Moore calling the decision a "f***ing mistake." 

Published on April 12, 2024

MONACO-ARTS-TELEVISION-FESTIVAL

Source: VALERY HACHE / Getty / S.W.A.T

Strap up, S.W.A.T is not ending after season 7.

Deadline reports that the seventh season of the hit CBS sitcom S.W.A.T will not be its last. The website reports the show has beat the cancelation odds again and will return for an eighth season.

Of course, Shemar Moore is returning to lead the action and serve as an executive producer. According to Deadline, season 8 will consist of 22 episodes.

Per Deadline:

The news comes a year after S.W.A.T. was canceled before the decision was dramatically reversed a couple of days later with a renewal for a seventh and final season. This time, the network is not boxing itself in and is leaving the door open to more by not branding 8 as the series’ final season.

The surprise renewal, which sources said came down quickly over the last couple of days, also comes as S.W.A.T is wrapping production on its seventh season. Moore hinted at the drama not necessarily ending by posting set photos on his IG story yesterday with the caption “Season 7 finale will be [fire emoji],” not referring to the episode as series finale.

The news of S.W.A.T season 8 comes after CBS’s stunning reversal of its initial decision to cancel the show following fans’ disappointment and Moore calling the decision a “f***ing mistake.”

Moore celebrated the news of season 8 with an Instagram post that read, “We did it again.”

Congratulations S.W.A.T fans. Shemar Moore and his abs are not going anywhere.

