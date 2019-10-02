First Cannabis Cafe in the United States Opens Up In Hollywood

The first-ever cannabis cafe opened in Hollywood on Tuesday. Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe, is the official name, and it will be the restaurant that will feature cuisines infused with cannabis. Hollywood decided that they would allow eight cannabis consumption licenses, with more than 300 different businesses applying and Lowell Farms was the first to be granted a license.

Andrea Drummer, who serves as the head chef for Lowell Farms, was trained in Los Angeles, and she launched Elevation VIP, it was there she became known for creating THC and CBS infused cuisine for high profile celebs like Miguel and Wiz Khalifa.

Drummer has created a menu that will represent all of the flavors of normal Cali cuisines, along with seasonal dishes that are complementary to the effects that THC can have.

“In harmony with the West Hollywood community, the restaurant will offer a first of it’s kind nightlife experience. Lowell Farms will serve as a welcoming and safe environment for all to enjoy and learn about consumption in the newly legal world of cannabis.” Drummer told CNN.

Everyone is smoking in this restaurant. Lowell Farms Cafe is the first legal cannabis restaurant and lounge in the U.S. It opens officially tomorrow in West Hollywood.

A flower host will be there to explain to you all of the different strains, their flavors, and the effects they can be expected to have on you. Guest will be allowed to smoke marijuana at the cafe using joints, pipes, and bongs. There will be a small outside patio designated for non smoking, and there will be another patio for smoking outside. The entire inside of the building will be available for smoking.

Edibles will be available for consumption in the form of desserts as well.

“Lowell Farms was created because we believed there needed to be a destination for everyone to openly enjoy cannabis in the community, Lowell Cafe is a welcoming space for those who are cannabis connoisseurs and those who are canna-curious and looking to experience cannabis in a welcoming atmosphere,” said the restaurant in a statement.