Subscribe
Style & Fashion

LeBron James Producing Documentary On The Cultural Impact Of adidas’ Stan Smith & The Tennis Legend

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
Street Style In Paris - May 2018

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

One of the most classic sneakers that have seen an insane revival lately is the adidas Stan Smith.

The kicks were named after its namesake, tennis great Stan Smith, and while the designs have been seen all over the world, little is known about the man himself.

But now, a new documentary dubbed Who Is Stan Smith? executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company, and directed by Danny Lee, sets out to tell the story of who Stan is as a man and how swinging a racket led to him fighting for causes more significant than himself. He’s even been branded an activist for HIV-AIDS and infamously boycotted Wimbledon in 1973 as the reigning champion, which helped popularize the ATP and was in support of the tournament upholding a suspension of Yugoslavia’s Niki Pilic.

The Who Is Stan Smith? documentary will take an extended peek into “the groundbreaking athlete who went from being one of the world’s greatest tennis stars to a leading civil rights and AIDS activist, blazing a trail along the way with his namesake Adidas sneakers – the iconic shoe that has become a fashion statement for hip hop musicians and celebrities for more than 50 years.”

To tell the story, the team behind the documentary recruited some of the biggest names in sports, Hip-Hop and fashion to give their takes on how much the Stan Smith –and Stan– mean to the culture.

“The film features extensive interviews with Stan Smith, his family, and many of the world’s most famous athletes and celebrities, including John McEnroe, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels, and Donald Dell,” the synopsis reads. “Who Is Stan Smith? is a powerful and inspiring portrait of the man behind the shoe that became a movement.”

On Friday, May 10, the film opens in Los Angeles and New York City, with plans to expand to 50 more cities throughout the month, including Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, San Diego, Honolulu and San Francisco.

Peep the film’s trailer above. Hopefully, after its tour through America, it will be available on a streaming service.

RELATED TAGS

adidas lebron james stan smith

More from Cassius Life
Trending
MadameNoire Presents Listen to Black Men: Fatherhood
10:13

Listen to Black Men: Fatherhood

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

HBCU Asanti Price
Sports

HBCU All-Star journey a full circle moment for Asanti Price

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.
Sports

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.

HBCU Grambling
Sports

Grambling Will Come in Shining at HBCU All-Star Game

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close