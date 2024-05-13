Trump Reportedly Says He’ll Repeal Environmental Regulations If Oil Execs Raise $1 Billion To Re-Elect Him

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Somehow, despite being a supposed billionaire from a wealthy family, Donald Trump has convinced the MAGA world that he is a man of the people—the common folk. (Although, to be fair, it’s probably the overt racism, xenophobia and white grievance pandering that put Trump over the top.) But Trump’s first presidency was largely viewed as a boon for rich executives, not the common worker, and it appears Americans can expect much of the same if he is elected in November.

According to the Washington Post, Trump recently promised the nation’s top oil executives, whom he met with at his Mar-a-Lago resort, that if they put up the funds to put him back in office, he would repeal environmental protections those execs have complained are “burdensome.”

From the Post:

Trump’s response stunned several of the executives in the room overlooking the ocean: You all are wealthy enough, he said, that you should raise $1 billion to return me to the White House. At the dinner, he vowed to immediately reverse dozens of President Biden’s environmental rules and policies and stop new ones from being enacted, according to people with knowledge of the meeting, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private conversation.

While we’re here, let’s get into Trump’s and the GOP’s history with “big oil,” which largely had an “Every day is Christmas” attitude towards Republicans being in power when Trump first took office in 2016.

From MSNBC:

Two months into Donald Trump’s presidency, the oil industry had reason to be pleased with Republican control in Washington, D.C. ExxonMobil’s former CEO had just been confirmed as the secretary of State; congressional Republicans agreed to make it easier for oil giants to hide payments to foreign governments; and the new Republican administration was already taking steps to roll back all kinds of environmental safeguards. It was against this backdrop that the White House issued a press statement touting ExxonMobil’s decision to expand investments in several Gulf Coast projects. As Mother Jones discovered, part of the statement included language that was effectively identical to the language in Exxon’s own press release — leaving Team Trump and the oil company on the same page in a rather literal sense.

So, here we are seven years later, and the ex-president—whom poor MAGAts and other political rubes who love Trump because they think he’s the kind of down-to-earth guy they can have a beer with (while discussing why everybody but white people should go back where they came from)—is still planning to serve as a closed-door shill for the rich and powerful.

But, hey, make America great again, right?